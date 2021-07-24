Nerja and Rincon de la Victoria to have new health centres

NERJA and Rincon de la Victoria municipalities to both have new health centres built by the Junta de Andalucia



Miguel Angel Guzman, the manager of the Andalucian Health Service (SAS), this Friday, July 23, signed two general protocols of action, with Jose Alberto Armijo, the mayor of Nerja, and with Francisco Salado, the mayor of Rincon de la Victoria, for the construction and start-up of a brand new health centre facility in each of these Malaga municipalities.

In a ceremony held at the Government Delegation in Malaga, Mr Guzman thanked the land transfers by these municipalities, and reaffirmed the commitment of the Ministry of Health and Families, “for Primary Care, increasing resources, and facilities to modernise and extend the network of health centres”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



These action protocols commit the signatory municipalities to assign the plots for the construction of the health centres, the cadastral regulation, and the contracting of the urbanisation project of said plots, as well as the contracting of the Basic and Execution Project, which will be carried out in accordance with the Functional Program drawn up by the SAS, and in accordance with the design standards for Primary Care centres.

At the same time, the SAS undertakes to supervise the Basic and Execution Project, and to carry out the tender for the contracting of the execution of the works, and the direction of the same, until the completion of the property, to ensure that the completed building complies with all the relevant conditions for its being put into use, and to take care of the maintenance and conservation of it from that moment, while, finally, the SAS will equip each health centre for its full operation, as reported by malagahoy.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.