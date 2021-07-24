Less serious than it looked

Linda Hall
RESCUE DRILL: Vera lifesavers show how it’s done Photo credit: Vera town hall

VERA’S lifesaving services organised a drill on the Las Marinas-Bolaga beach to test their readiness and response time.

This was also an opportunity to demonstrate their lifesaving equipment and skills to the public while carrying out the training exercise.

Vera’s Beaches councillor Pedro Salas and staff from the town hall’s Tourism department supervised the operation which, as Salas pointed out, was one of many that are carried out on a regular basis.

Intrigued beachgoers looked on as the “victim” – a swimmer in difficulties – suffered cardiac arrest after almost drowning.

Lifesavers went to his rescue and he was taken on a jet ski to the beach for medical treatment.

Vera has 28 professional lifesavers who are equipped with two rapid intervention vehicles as well as the jet-ski and a semi-inflatable boat that constantly patrol the shore.


Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn't stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

