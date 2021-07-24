Less serious than it looked

VERA’S lifesaving services organised a drill on the Las Marinas-Bolaga beach to test their readiness and response time.

This was also an opportunity to demonstrate their lifesaving equipment and skills to the public while carrying out the training exercise.

Vera’s Beaches councillor Pedro Salas and staff from the town hall’s Tourism department supervised the operation which, as Salas pointed out, was one of many that are carried out on a regular basis.

Intrigued beachgoers looked on as the “victim” – a swimmer in difficulties – suffered cardiac arrest after almost drowning.

Lifesavers went to his rescue and he was taken on a jet ski to the beach for medical treatment.

Vera has 28 professional lifesavers who are equipped with two rapid intervention vehicles as well as the jet-ski and a semi-inflatable boat that constantly patrol the shore.