The last group of youths confined to quarantine in Malta return to Spain after being quarantined in a covid outbreak.

After several hours of nervousness and uncertainty, the flight organised by the embassy in Malta finally landed in Madrid on Friday,July 23, just after 5:00 p.m. with a total of 144 young people on board.

The youths had been detained on the island serving quarantine after the detection of coronavirus cases in different groups. Among the members of the expedition were 25 minors who tested positive on the trip which was organised to perfect their English.

In addition to the children from the Education First (EF) company, another 119 young people from other academies who were in a similar situation, marked by compliance with the anticovid protocol, also returned from the 2 hours 35 minutes trip on the same plane.

During the journey, strict sanitary measures were applied and the plane has had a medical team on board.

According to the mother of one of the students, the young people disembarked in small groups until they were reunited with their relatives, ready to start on their way home and hopefully forget about this very unpleasant experience.

The families, who travelled to Madrid before the arrival of the students, waited anxiously in the arrivals area due to the lack of information about the flight. Finally, the nightmare came to an end though when their children appeared through the customs doors and ran to their families- many tears were shed.

Once home, children must quarantine and comply with all security measures. The rest of the members of the EF expedition who tested negative remain isolated at the AX Seashells Suncrest hotel and were due to return to Spain hours later.

