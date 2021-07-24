Human remains found could be British hiker who went missing in Pyrenees

Human remains found in the Pyrenees mountains, Spain, could be missing British hiker Esther Dingley.

A charity that is representing the family of Esther Dingley, a British hiker who went missing in the Pyrenees, has said it is “aware of the discovery” of what could be human remains.

Esther, 37, had been hiking alone in the Pyrenees, near the Spanish French border, and was last seen on November 22.

She was expected to come back from her hike three days later but never returned.

On Friday, LBT Global, a charity that helps families with relatives missing abroad, said on Facebook that it was “aware of the discovery of what MAY be human remains close to the last known location of Esther Dingley”.

“We are urgently seeking clarification.

“The family have been informed of the discovery and we are supporting them now.”

The charity said that developments “may take days or even weeks”.

The remains were found yesterday, July 23, and have been described in reports as “human bones”.

However, the Daily Mirror quoted French police chief Jean Marc Bordinaro as saying: “We cannot say anything at the moment because the discovery of the bones is too recent and they must be properly analysed”.

Esther had been travelling through Europe with her partner, Dan Colegate, in a campervan. Colegate had been trying to retrace Esther’s steps and had been met with extreme weather conditions in December which meant he had to halt the search.

Colegate said earlier this year that emergency services were looking at “options beyond a mountain accident”, according to Sky News.

