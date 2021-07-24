Huercal-Overa Town Hall offers free urban bus service

HUERCAL-OVERA Town Hall is offering a free urban bus service this Summer in the Almeria municipality



Domingo Fernandez, the mayor of Huercal-Overa, announced on Friday, July 23, the Town Hall’s new initiative – in collaboration with the public transport concession company in the Almerian municipality, Autobuses Rodrigo – of a promotional campaign, offering a free urban bus service this summer under the slogan, “Thinking of you, the urban transport is free this summer”, through which it is intended to promote the use of public transport by the public, to travel both from urban areas, and from the districts.

Among the novelties that are launched in this campaign by Huercal-Overa Town Hall are the expansion of the existing five lines of urban transport that run each week, through different parts of the municipality, reaching the different neighborhoods and districts, while also expanding the service in the Atalaya area, an area which was previously not covered.

Mr Fernandez highlighted that “the municipality has a public transport service that meets the demands of our municipality, bringing neighborhoods and districts closer to the urban nucleus, while allowing a connection between the different areas of the urban nucleus. The use of public transport facilitates mobility, and improves the environment, and this summer it is also free”, as reported by diariodealmeria.es.

