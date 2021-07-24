Galacia requires vaccination certificate or negative coronavirus test to enter bars and cafeterías from today

Galacia requires vaccination certificate or negative coronavirus test to enter bars and cafeterías from today
Galacia requires vaccination certificate or negative coronavirus test to enter bars and cafeterías from today.

Galacia becomes the first region in Spain to require a vaccination certificate or negative coronavirus test to enter bars and cafeterías.

The regional government of Galicia has decided that from Saturday, July 24, a vaccination certificate or negative coronavirus test will be needed to enter the insides of bars and cafeterías in 36 municipalities, including Vigo, Ourense, Pontevedra, O Grove and Sanxenxo.

Although the measure has still to be ratified by the Galician High Court, bar and restaurant owners have already started asking customers for proof of a Covid health pass or closing their interiors completely to the public to avoid possible fines.

This requirement, which has been introduced in France and Greece, was already being applied in nightlife venues across the region.

Regional authorities have also closed nightlife venues in municipalities with a high level of coronavirus infection – a measure that affects 35% of the Galician population, consisting of nearly a million people. Galicia has not reported a single Covid-19 death for the second day in a row.

