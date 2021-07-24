Fun fund-raiser in Albox

AGE SUPPORT ALMANZORA (ASA) recently held an afternoon tea and fashion show to raise funds for the Albox-based charity.

Volunteers from the shop, befrienders and the welfare team all worked hard to prepare the venue for their guests who enjoyed a complimentary glass of cava on arrival.

Afternoon tea provided by Aroma, Scrumptious, Hannah’s Kitchen and volunteers included sandwiches, scones with jam and cream and lovely cakes.

Jazz was provided by Ian and Anne Moir whose smooth, relaxing music set the mood for the afternoon.

The fashion show began after tea, with the six models parading clothes from the shop which the guests could buy later.

Ray Tiltman was a superb MC and the guests were very enthusiastic in their support for the models. There was also a break for a quiz, raffle and cake sale.

Vanya Ager, ASA president, was delighted to announce that the afternoon had raised over €500 for the charity. Of this, £100 pounds was donated to Dementia UK who have provided invaluable information for Age Support Almanzora.

The charity aims to improve the quality of life of older people in need, providing emotional and practical support.

“If you know anyone who needs support, call in at the welfare office in the Albox shop opposite the Peugeot garage from Monday to Friday between 10am and 1.45pm or call 642045210,” said ASA’s Liz Carey.

“The charity is always looking to increase the team of volunteers, so if you can help for just a few hours a week, do please call in,” Liz added.