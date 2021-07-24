Four children rushed to hospital after Northern Ireland fairground ride collapses

Four children were rushed to the hospital after a Northern Ireland fairground ride collapsed.

Four children have been rushed to hospital after a funfair ride collapsed in Co Antrim. A major incident has been declared and is ongoing at Planet Fun, Carrickfergus Harbour, which has been closed to the public this evening.

“Important update. Please note that due to unforeseen circumstances, Planet Fun will be closed tonight for the 7.30 to 10.30 pm session. All tickets will automatically be refunded. Further updates will follow,” said a spokesman for Planet Fun.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Emergency services were called to the scene shortly before 6 pm on Saturday, July 24, after they received reports that a ride collapsed- the funfair has only recently been reopened.

Three children were immediately taken to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children and one child was taken to Antrim Area Hospital it is understood their injuries are not life-threatening.

Eight other children suffered minor cuts and injuries to their legs and back but did not require hospital treatment.

“I am concerned with regards to reports of an accident at the funfair on Saturday. I understand from early reports that injuries are not serious and hope that continues to be the case.

Following this, it is now important that the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) and the Mid and East Antrim Borough Council conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances of whatever occurred,” said Stewart Dickson, Alliance MLA for East Antrim.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.