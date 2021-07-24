Forest fire breaks out in Alhaurin de la Torre

FOREST fire breaks out in the Malaga province of Alhaurin de la Torre

A forest fire has reportedly broken out in the Malaga municipality of Alhaurin de la Torre this afternoon, Saturday, July 24, at around 8pm, specifically, burning in the area of Vega Verde.

As this forest fire breaks out, emergency services have been deployed to the scene, including 38 of Infoca’s specialised forest fighters, along with an operations technician, an Environment officer, a fire engine, and two MA-7 and KA-70 transport and extinguishing helicopters, all with the task of fighting and extinguishing the blaze before it can spread.

As Vega Verde is not far from residential areas, the residents have been advised to be aware of the fire, and to watch for any progression of it in the direction of their properties, although it is not yet known what the exact scale of the blaze is, but the police have already established detours on the roads in the vicinity of the affected area, but we will keep you updated as more information becomes available, as reported by diariosur.es.

