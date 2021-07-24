Forest blaze in the Huelva municipality of Villarrasa fought by 120 firefighters and 15 aircraft.

The association against forest fires in Andalucia, Infoca, have assembled the strongest team of agents possible to combat the forest fire that has been declared today, Saturday, July, 24, in the Huelva municipality of Villarrasa.

The INFOCA Plan is the instrument that the Junta de Andalucía has equipped itself with for the defence against fires in forest lands across the region.

At the moment, six groundwater loaders, a coordination plane, two amphibious planes, two heavy helicopters for transporting and unloading water, three utility helicopters for transport and extinction and one more command helicopter, in total 15 aircraft, are all fighting the flames.

On the ground, 120 forest firefighters have been mobilised, together with eight fire engines, two heavy bulldozers and an extinguishing vehicle; all of them with their corresponding crews; plus seven operations technicians, four environmental officers, three extinguishing technicians and a supervision technician, among other personnel.

The fire, declared between the Dehesa Nueva and Dehesa Boyal, has so far led to the preventive eviction of two houses inhabited by two families and is “very large”, said the mayor of the town, Arturo Alpresa, who warns that the municipality faces a “disaster”.

The mayor of Villarrasa explained that the flames, which were detected at 14.34 pm this afternoon, mainly affect an area of scrubland and eucalyptus, with “two fronts” to the north and south and weighing gusts of wind that “have fanned” the fire.

According to the mayor, the fire affects an environment of “great environmental value” for Villarrasa, the fire affects “many hectares”. In addition, he expressed his fear of the possibility that the fire reaches the landfill of the town because it would result in “an environmental disaster,” he warned.

