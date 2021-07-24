Football manager Joey Barton to appear in court over alleged assault on his wife

Football manager Joey Barton has been charged with attacking his wife and is due to appear in court on Monday.

The ex-Premier League ace is due in court on Monday, July 25, over the alleged assault on his wife Georgia who suffered a head injury during the incident at a house in Kew, South West London.

Childhood sweethearts Barton, 38 — manager of League One side Bristol Rovers — and Georgia, 35, married two years ago in a lavish ceremony.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The alleged assault took place on June 2, just days before their anniversary. Police confirmed a 38-year-old man had been arrested and later charged.

“Joseph Barton, of Widnes, Cheshire, is due to appear on bail on Monday, July 26, at Wimbledon magistrates’ court charged with assault by beating. The charge relates to an incident which took place at a residential property in Kew on Wednesday, June 2 in which a woman received a head injury. London Ambulance Service did not attend. A 38-year-old man was arrested on June 2, bailed pending further enquiries, and subsequently charged,” said a spokesman for the Met Police.

Related:

The former Manchester City and Newcastle star is also accused of pushing the then Tykes boss at Oakwell, leaving the German coach with a damaged tooth.

The alleged incident occurred when Barton was managing Fleetwood Town in April 2019.

The 38-year-old was charged following an incident in the tunnel after the League One contest, which saw Barnsley beat Fleetwood 4-2.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.