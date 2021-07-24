Exhaustion leads to nurse giving woman ’empty vaccination’

Exhaustion led to a nurse in Malayasia giving a woman an ’empty vaccination’.

Two other people were given an extra dose over fears they had also been given an empty syringe by the same nurse who admitted she made the mistake due to being exhausted as the country struggles with a spike in cases.

Speaking about the incident, Khairy, Coordinating Minister for the National Immunisation Programme, said it occurred at a drive-through vaccination centre at Lapangan Terbang Army camp in Sungai Petani, Kedah, on July 17.

“In this case, the nurse admitted that there was negligence and the negligence was due to exhaustion. This is the only case where there was negligence on the part of the vaccinator. A warning has been issued by the Army Chief as the nurse was on duty at an army camp. The nurse will also go through a disciplinary process under the Health Ministry,” he said.

On incidents at the Malaysian International Trade and Exhibition Centre and a vaccination centre in Banting, Khairy said the individuals were given additional doses of the vaccine due to confusion.

“The vaccine administrators were unsure whether an appropriate dose had been administered. We need to preserve the integrity of the national immunisation programme and also the integrity of the thousands of frontliners, doctors and nurses who are risking their lives, vaccinating thousands of people every day.

“Human errors or one or two cases of negligence should not taint the entire programme. We don’t blame all frontliners who are sacrificing themselves on a daily basis for us to control this pandemic,” he said during his weekly joint media briefing with Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Bab.

“A variety of factors have contributed to the recent surge in the region, including people growing weary of the pandemic and letting precautions slip, low vaccination rates and the emergence of the delta variant of the virus, which was first detected in India,” said Abhishek Rimal, the Asia-Pacific emergency health coordinator for the Red Cross, who is based in Malaysia.

“With the measures that countries are taking, if people follow the basics of washing the hands, wearing the masks, keeping distance and getting vaccinated, we will be seeing a decline in cases in the next couple of weeks from now,” he added.

