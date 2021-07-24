The European Medicines Agency is the first to approve the use of the Moderna vaccine for children aged 12 and above.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has approved the use of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 17- this is the first time the double-shot American/German-produced vaccine has been recommended for people under the age of 18.

The EU regulator said research in a trial involving more than 3,700 children showed that the jab produced a similar antibody response to that in adults.

Young adults in the trials reported sore arms, headache, and fatigue as the most common side effects. The jab, already been approved for adults in Europe, is just the second vaccine to be licensed for children in the European Union.

Until now, the vaccine made by Pfizer and German partner BioNTech has been the only option for children in Europe and North America.

“The use of the Spikevax vaccine in children from 12 to 17 years of age will be the same as in people aged 18 and above. It is given as two injections in the muscles of the upper arm, four weeks apart,” the EMA said in a statement.

The US Food and Drug Administration is said to be currently considering whether to extend the use of the Moderna vaccine to the same age group in the country.

