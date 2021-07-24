Electricity cuts all across Spain and Portugal

ELECTRICITY cuts have happened all across mainland Spain and Portugal



Hundreds of thousands of people are without electricity throughout Spain due to a blackout that has affected different areas of the country this afternoon, with Spain’s Red Eléctrica reporting that the problem was apparently a failure in the interconnection line with France, which supplies several autonomous communities, including Madrid and Catalonia.

They report a breakdown in a 400,000 high voltage line shortly before five in the afternoon, and only in Catalonia, according to the Civil Protection of this community, the breakdown affects 640,000 people, and 112 in the Community of Madrid has also cited the interconnection line with France as the problem.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Social media has been full of chatter about the cuts, I have seen users from all over the Costa del Sol, from Axarquia down to Gibraltar all asking the same question on Facebook, to know if everybody else has a power cut as well as them.

Cases have also been reported in Portugal, and as I write this, my electricity has only just come back on about 20 minutes ago, after being off for the best part of an hour, and Portuguese television is reporting brownouts all across the country, so I am not sure how a break in a line in France could also affect Portugal!

According to Spanish electricity supplier, Endesa, “the protections have acted correctly to prevent a total system failure”.

This incident comes as a wave of high temperatures in much of the south and east of the peninsula, and with the controversy over the price of electricity in Spain, which is reaching historical records this summer, as reported by larazon.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.