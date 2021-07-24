Answering a basic need

ASV DONATION: Eight tons of food for the Food Bank Photo credit: Grupo ASV

GRUPO ASV has once again donated  food to Almeria’s Food Bank.

The group, whose companies provide medical transport, insurance and undertaking, has provided eight tons of pulses, pasta, oil, fruit and fresh vegetables so that Almeria province’s most vulnerable residents can eat.

The food will be sent to the 140 associations supplied by the Food Bank, explained Sonia Carricondo, responsible for ASV’s communications.

“We want to support this outstanding social project that has fought hunger for more than 15 years and is needed more than ever owing to the profound economic and social Covid-19 crisis,” she said.

“This is not making it easy for so many Almeria families who need something as basic and essential as a plate of food on the table each day.”

The Food Bank provides food on a regular basis for 47,000 Almeria residents but the demand has increased, owing to the pandemic which has destroyed many jobs and intensified the vulnerability of so many families.


For this reason, the Food Bank has had to turn to private donors like ASV in order to maintain its infrastructure and continue providing help.

ASV’s Almeria donation complements others the group has made to Alicante Gastronomica Solidaria in Alicante and Bancosol in Malaga, Carricondo said.


