All booked up

ALMERIA will be one of Spain’s four top provinces for tourist occupancy in August.

Rentalia, the Idealista website’s booking platform for holiday apartments, revealed that Almeria province’s tourist accommodation – excluding hotels – is already more than 93 per cent booked.

This promising position is shared with Alicante, Mallorca and Menorca whose holiday accommodation sectors expect August figures to top 2019’s bookings.

Tourism experts explained that in the years preceding the pandemic, Almeria province – easily reached from inside Spain but with few international air and rail links – has always had a high percentage of national visitors, principally from Andalucia, the Valencian Community, Cataluña and Madrid.

That will be even more pronounced this year when foreign travel is both risky and complicated, the same experts predicted.