All booked up

By
Linda Hall
-
0
All booked up
MOJACAR: A favourite holiday destination for Spanish visitors Photo credit: Mojacar town hall

ALMERIA will be one of Spain’s four top provinces for tourist occupancy in August.

Rentalia, the Idealista website’s booking platform for holiday apartments, revealed that Almeria province’s tourist accommodation – excluding hotels – is already more than 93 per cent booked.

This promising position is shared with Alicante, Mallorca and Menorca whose holiday accommodation sectors expect August figures  to top 2019’s bookings.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Tourism experts explained that in the years preceding the pandemic, Almeria province – easily reached from inside Spain but with few international air and rail links – has always had a high percentage of national visitors, principally from Andalucia, the Valencian Community, Cataluña and Madrid.

That will be even more pronounced this year when foreign travel is both risky and complicated, the same experts predicted.


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here