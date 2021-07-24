Adriana Cerezo, aged 17, wins Spain’s first 2020 Olympics medal

ADRIANA CEREZO, aged 17, has won a silver medal in the taekwondo event, Spain’s first medal of the 2020 Olympic Games

Adriana Cerezo, from Madrid, is one of the youngest athletes in the Spanish Olympic team, at just 17 years and 242 days old, and this morning at around 9.45am, she won Spain’s first 2020 Olympics medal, as she narrowly lost in the taekwondo final, picking up the silver medal for her troubles.

Adriana had already defeated two of the gold medal hopefuls on her way to the final, where she faced off against the competition’s favourite, Thailand’s Panipak Wongpattanakit, only losing just four seconds from the end, as her opponent snatched the decisive final point in a tight 11-10 victory.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



In an interview before heading off to the Tokyo Games – for which she had to get her parents’ permission to travel – Adraiana had spoken about the influence her grandfather had on her first getting into the sport of taekwondo, “It was my grandfather who always showed me martial arts movies, by Jackie Chan and Van Damme, which I liked a lot. I wanted to be like them and since there was a taekwondo gym under my house, so I signed up”,

She added, “As soon as my parents saw that I liked it, that I was happy doing this, they were the first to take me to all the championships and support me”, as reported by 20minutos.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.