Adriana Cerezo, aged 17, wins Spain’s first 2020 Olympics medal

By
Chris King
-
0
Adriana Cerezo, aged 17, wins Spain's first 2020 Olympics medal
Adriana Cerezo, aged 17, wins Spain's first 2020 Olympics medal. image: twitter

ADRIANA CEREZO, aged 17, has won a silver medal in the taekwondo event, Spain’s first medal of the 2020 Olympic Games

Adriana Cerezo, from Madrid, is one of the youngest athletes in the Spanish Olympic team, at just 17 years and 242 days old, and this morning at around 9.45am, she won Spain’s first 2020 Olympics medal, as she narrowly lost in the taekwondo final, picking up the silver medal for her troubles.

Adriana had already defeated two of the gold medal hopefuls on her way to the final, where she faced off against the competition’s favourite, Thailand’s Panipak Wongpattanakit, only losing just four seconds from the end, as her opponent snatched the decisive final point in a tight 11-10 victory.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

In an interview before heading off to the Tokyo Games – for which she had to get her parents’ permission to travel – Adraiana had spoken about the influence her grandfather had on her first getting into the sport of taekwondo, “It was my grandfather who always showed me martial arts movies, by Jackie Chan and Van Damme, which I liked a lot. I wanted to be like them and since there was a taekwondo gym under my house, so I signed up”,

She added, “As soon as my parents saw that I liked it, that I was happy doing this, they were the first to take me to all the championships and support me”, as reported by 20minutos.es.

___________________________________________________________


Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here