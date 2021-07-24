Accident blackspot solution

HUERCAL-OVERA’S Local Government Board has approved the San Isidro bridge plans.

“This bridge is hugely important for Huercal-Overa,” declared the local mayor, Domingo Fernandez.

“It will eradicate an accident blackspot, improving road safety for all the people using this entrance to reach the town,” he said.

“We have taken a step that will help us to advance further along a road that was longer than we had expected,” the mayor added, referring to the long-drawn-out administrative process.

This involved asking the national government to transfer the section of the main road where the bridge is located.

The plans must now be approved by councillors, after which the town hall can initiative the necessary compulsory purchases of land that are necessary before work can start.