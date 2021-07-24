A first for Almeria

Almeria is Spain’s first province to specifically support the victims of terrorism.

The recent launch of Almeria Solidaria con las Victimas del Terrorismo was attended by Fernando Sanandres, national president of the Brotherhood of Auxiliary Guardia Civil Officers, and the Brotherhood’s Almeria delegate, Jesus Vicente.

Also present were Carmen Belen Lopez, who heads the provincial council’s Equality department and Almeria city hall councillor Maria del Mar Garcia.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The new project aims to always remember the victims of terrorism as well as their relatives, friends and those close to them.

Thirty town halls that represent 80 per cent of Almeria province’s population have joined the initiative, Carmen Belen Lopez Zapata revealed.

“Almerienses have always been aware of this delicate issue and the Diputacion has pledged all its support,” Lopez Zapata said.

“We hope that the initiative’s success here in Almeria extends throughout the country. From today onwards, Almeria and its population are setting an example in remembering the victims of terrorism.”

Almeria City plans to host the first conference of Almeria Solidaria con las Victimas del Terrorismo in October with events that will include a memorial service for all victims of terrorism.