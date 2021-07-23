Malaga council will train 175 young people in animation techniques

The Provincial Council promotes the employability of 175 young people by training them in animation techniques.

The animation technique courses, which will be taught in the municipalities of Almachar, Alcaucin, El Borge, Monda, Jubrique, Periana and Villanueva del Rosario, will be free and with a maximum of twenty-five places per course.

The first vice president and deputy for Youth, Juan Carlos Maldonado, stressed that this program achieves a double objective: “train young people in a job opportunity with demand, in addition to providing the tourism industry with qualified personnel”.

The free training courses are focused on those young people who seek to apply for a job in the summer months at hotel establishments, active tourism companies or youth camps as free time managers.

The participants will acquire competencies in different disciplines in the field of animation techniques such as theatrical techniques of humour, clown theatre, the use of laughter as therapy (laughter therapy) and the magical world of illusionism.

They will also learn juggling techniques, balloon twisting, balloon decorating, and fancy makeup, as well as party planning. They will obtain theoretical training on the basic principles of sociocultural animation.

In addition, the activity will train young people to work with different audiences, such as children, youth, the elderly and people with functional diversity.

