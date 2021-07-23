Urinary problems in dogs and cats

HERE are some signs that may lead you to think that your dog or cat has a urinary tract problem:
- Change in urine colour and increased turbidity
- Presence of blood in urine
- Strong smell of urine
- Straining or pain when urinating
- He urinates at home or in the case of the cat outside the litter box
- Needs to be let out more often (Increased amount or frequency of urination)
- Licking the vulva or penis
- Fever
- Lethargy
- Higher water consumption.
- Vomiting
- Changes in appetite
- Weight loss
What Causes Urinary Tract Problems in Dogs?
- There are many causes of lower urinary tract problems, such as:
- Inflammation or infection of the bladder or kidneys
- Presence of stones, crystals, or cellular debris in the bladder or urethra
- Trauma, congenital anomalies or cancer in the kidneys, ureter, bladder or urethra.
- Prostate disease
- Spinal cord abnormalities
Diagnosing urinary tract problems requires your veterinarian to do a physical exam that includes checking the kidneys and bladder. They will also likely perform a urinalysis. A urine culture, blood tests, ultrasound, or X-rays may also be necessary, depending on findings. Sometimes it is even necessary to perform a CT scan for more complex pathologies.
