Urinary problems in dogs and cats

HERE are some signs that may lead you to think that your dog or cat has a urinary tract problem:

  • Change in urine colour and increased turbidity
  • Presence of blood in urine
  • Strong smell of urine
  • Straining or pain when urinating
  • He urinates at home or in the case of the cat outside the litter box
  • Needs to be let out more often (Increased amount or frequency of urination)
  • Licking the vulva or penis
  • Fever
  • Lethargy
  • Higher water consumption.
  • Vomiting
  • Changes in appetite
  • Weight loss

What Causes Urinary Tract Problems in Dogs?

  • There are many causes of lower urinary tract problems, such as:
  • Inflammation or infection of the bladder or kidneys
  • Presence of stones, crystals, or cellular debris in the bladder or urethra
  • Trauma, congenital anomalies or cancer in the kidneys, ureter, bladder or urethra.
  • Prostate disease
  • Spinal cord abnormalities

Diagnosing  urinary tract problems requires your veterinarian to do a physical exam that includes checking the kidneys and bladder. They will also likely perform a urinalysis. A urine culture, blood tests, ultrasound, or X-rays may also be necessary, depending on findings. Sometimes it is even necessary to perform a CT scan for more complex pathologies.

