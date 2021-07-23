Urinary problems in dogs and cats

HERE are some signs that may lead you to think that your dog or cat has a urinary tract problem:

Change in urine colour and increased turbidity

Presence of blood in urine

Strong smell of urine

Straining or pain when urinating

He urinates at home or in the case of the cat outside the litter box

Needs to be let out more often (Increased amount or frequency of urination)

Licking the vulva or penis

Fever

Lethargy

Higher water consumption.

Vomiting

Changes in appetite

Weight loss

What Causes Urinary Tract Problems in Dogs?

There are many causes of lower urinary tract problems, such as:

Inflammation or infection of the bladder or kidneys

Presence of stones, crystals, or cellular debris in the bladder or urethra

Trauma, congenital anomalies or cancer in the kidneys, ureter, bladder or urethra.

Prostate disease

Spinal cord abnormalities

Diagnosing urinary tract problems requires your veterinarian to do a physical exam that includes checking the kidneys and bladder. They will also likely perform a urinalysis. A urine culture, blood tests, ultrasound, or X-rays may also be necessary, depending on findings. Sometimes it is even necessary to perform a CT scan for more complex pathologies.

