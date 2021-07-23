Televideonet, keeping you connected

TELEVIDEONET is a telecommunications company providing top quality Wi-Fi and TV services to clients in the Axarquia and Costa Tropical areas.

They have been located in Calle Los Huertos, in Nerja, for 27 years, but due to the restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic, in the past months have mainly been providing their services to their clients remotely.

Covering the Axarquia areas of Frigiliana, Nerja, Maro, Torrox, El Morche, as well as Almuñecar, La Herradura and Motril on the Costa Tropical in Granada, they have Pay As You Go Wi-Fi services at very competitive prices, as well as Pay As You Go TV connections for different nationalities.

With 12 years’ experience in the Internet sector and more than three decades in the telecommunications field, Televideonet has a local internet network which allows them to provide high-quality Wi-Fi connections for rural areas where cable connections are not available, as well as in urban areas where such connections are needed as a temporary solution.

What sets them apart from their competitors is, without a doubt, the personalised services which they have been offering their clients for the past 27 years, both from their offices and remotely.

Despite the difficult times in which we are living, Televideonet still strives to maintain their contact and personal touch with all their clients and thanks to the trust that is put in them, they have remained at the top of their business, bringing all the latest innovations in the sector to the area in which they operate.

Televideonet offer connections with no need for a contract and no obligation to stay with them for long periods.

You just pay for the time you need, choosing the tariffs which best suit your needs. They will not get you to pay for more than you really need, nor will you get less than you are paying for.

Televideonet pride themselves on being upfront with their clients, which is how they have gained their trust and loyalty and come highly recommended.

Available Monday to Friday from 9am to 8pm and on Saturdays from 10am to 2pm. They are available to answer any questions or concerns from clients or prospective clients by phone, e-mail, Facebook or their website.

For all your Pay As You Go internet and TV needs, talk to Televideonet and get the best service.

Phone: (0034) 653 071 864 / (0034) 607 876 198

Email: [email protected] Web: www.televideonet.com

Facebook: https://es-es.facebook.com/pages/category/Telecommunication-Company/Televideo-215731725256486/