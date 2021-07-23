Ryanair jet diverted to Sevilla airport after bomb threat.

RYANAIR jet has been diverted to Sevilla airport after a bomb threat



A Ryanair jet has reportedly been diverted to Sevilla’s San Pablo airport in Andalucia, Spain, after a bomb threat had been received at approximately 20:50pm, according to diariodesevilla.es.

The Spanish National Police is reported to have has activated units of its Special Operational Security Groups (GOES) based in Seville, with the aircraft currently parked on one of the aerodrome’s runways, while the GOES carries out its investigation.

There is no more information about the incident, as to where the flight originated from, nor its destination airport, but we will keep you updated as soon as more info is released.

UPDATE: After a thorough search of the Ryanair jet by a GOES police unit, it has been reported that they determined that the incident was a false alarm, and the San Pablo airport in Sevilla has lowered its level of alert back to normal, as reported by sevilla.abc.es.

Sources from the Guardia Civil have confirmed to Europa Press, that the origin of the alert was a note found inside the aircraft, warning of an explosive device on board, and as the nearest airport at that time was Sevilla, the aircraft was diverted and landed at a remote part of the aerodrome.

The Twitter account of the Air Traffic Controllers at San Pablo airport has also reported the incident as a false alarm.

