Quirónsalud Marbella implements the Teledermatology Service with diagnosis delivery in 24-48 hours

The Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital has announced the start-up of a Teledermatology Service that guarantees the evaluation of dermatological lesions by a specialist within 24 to 48 hours.

Through this system, patients request a consultation in which a Diagnostic Imaging technician takes a photograph of the area to be analyzed with a dermatoscope.

Immediately, this image is iIncluded in a digital platform accessible to the dermatologist who will diagnose the dermal lesion. “This procedure significantly speeds up the current deadlines and is a great advantage for the patient who will have a professional diagnosis at his disposal in a very short period of time”, underlines the specialist of the Dermatology Service of the Hospital Quirónsalud Marbella, the doctor Mateo González-Carrascosa Ballesteros.

The Marbella hospital expert explains the protocol that is activated in this initial consultation of Teledermatology: “Once the diagnosis is obtained, the specialist prescribes the treatment to be followed, giving the patient an immediate response.

In other cases, a second appointment is immediately arranged for an in-depth evaluation in the Dermatology consultation. And, the third possibility is that an appointment is processed for intervention and imminent boarding in the area. In all three cases a quick response to the case is offered thanks to this new system ”.

Teledermatology linked to the Emergency Service

The implementation of the Teledermatology service is part of the objectives of the Strategic Plan for the Improvement of External and Emergency Consultations. In fact, the agility of response that this modality is obtaining in outpatient appointments has led to the decision to link this system to the Emergency Service of Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital Y Quirónsalud Fuengirola Medical Center.

Patients treated in this Unit for a dermatological lesion will be referred to the specific Teledermatology agenda to take them a picture of the injury. In a period of 24-48 hours they will have their diagnosis as well as personalized treatment.