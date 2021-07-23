Over half the people hospitalised by Covid in the community of Castilla y León are vaccinated

Over half the people hospitalised by Covid in the community of Castilla y León Spain have been vaccinated.

51% of patients with coronavirus who have been admitted to hospitals in Castilla y León have received the complete vaccination schedule.

There are currently 211 patients among those who occupy plant beds (191) and critical beds (20), out of a total of 415 who are currently hospitalised in the Community. Specifically, of the 355 patients admitted to the ward, 145 have the complete vaccine schedule, 41%, while 46, 13%, have received just one dose.

O the 60 people who remain in the Intensive Care Units, ten have received the two doses and another ten only one, which represents just over 16% in each case. This also means that 155 admitted, 37% of the total, have had the full schedule.

This is the data that the Minister of Health, Verónica Casado, offered yesterday morning (Thursday, July 22) during the weekly press conference to report on the epidemiological situation in Castilla y León.

As she reported, these circumstances are mainly due to vaccine failure because the serum is not one hundred per cent infallible.

However, she stressed that in her opinion this reflects the fact that the vaccine protects people from suffering serious episodes of the disease, except for those exceptional cases that are admitted to the ICU, and despite the fact that the contagion rate is still the second-highest in Spain, with 910 cases.

