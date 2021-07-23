Minor found gagged in Madrid basement by National Police

MINOR found by National Police officers gagged and taped to a chair in the basement of a Madrid entertainment facility

A 15-year-old minor was located and rescued by National Police officers in the Carabanchel district of Madrid on Wednesday, July 21, and the alleged perpetrator of her abduction was also arrested, as reported by police sources in a statement.

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon when, after an oversight by her captor, the young girl was able to get in contact with the police and tell the officers where she was being held captive, although she initially gave them the wrong location.

After an extensive search of the immediate area that the girl had pointed them to, within an hour the officers located a possible place where she could be, in a cul-de-sac where a leisure establishment was located, which was shown as closed, but with loud music coming from the interior.

As soon as the investigating officers gained access to the facility, and got down into the basement, they found the 15-year-old girl gagged with duct tape, and tied to a chair, immediately releasing her.

A 36-year-old man was arrested at the scene who allegedly showed signs of violent aggression towards the police officers, while armed with a hammer, screwdriver, and a saw, who was subsequently overpowered and detained.

Initial enquiries have suggested that the detainee had met up with the girl and her group of friends at a party in the city, where allegedly several personal items belonging to the detainee had gone missing, and he accused the girl and her friends of stealing them, which led to him taking the girl and keeping her hostage against her will, as reported by larazon.es.

