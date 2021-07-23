Mijas reinforces its M-122 line for the nights of ‘Blues’ and ‘Celta’

Bus line 122, which connects Mijas with Fuengirola, will increase its frequencies on July 24 and August 21 for the celebration in Mijas Pueblo of the nights of ‘Blues’ and ‘Celta’.

As announced this morning, July 23, by the Councillor for Transport, Nicolas Cruz, this service of the Consorcio de Transportes Metropolitano will increase from 19 to 24 for the nights of ‘Blues’ and ‘Celta’.

“Given the anticipation of an increase in visitors to the town due to these events, the service of this line will be expanded with five more expeditions, with a very important increase in buses from 10pm until 2am, which will be the last service from Mijas Pueblo to Fuengirola”, details Cruz.

He stressed that “the services that the Transport Consortium provides in Mijas offer the population and visitors a safe and effective service with which to enjoy all the events held in our municipality”.

The Department of Public Roads of the Mijas Council also announced this morning that as of today Malaga Street in Mijas Pueblo will become pedestrianised in the afternoon, from 6pm to 12am. This pedestrianisation is included in the Mobility Plan that the Public Road area starts up every year due to overcrowding because it is one of the most touristy roads in Mijas Pueblo.

With it “visitors will be allowed to take a walk and get to know our shops and establishments in a comfortable and safe way,” explained Cruz.

“Merchants have contacted the department of Mobility and Transport and Public Roads to try to accelerate this pedestrianisation since the increase in visitors has been very significant lately” and asks for “patience from the neighbours because it is an extremely beneficial measure for everyone”.

