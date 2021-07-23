More about club ownership and the assets they have in the bank

Q.- I saw your EWN piece on club ownership and the assets in the bank belonging to the club signatories and not to the members. I am the secretary for a Lawn Bowls club on the Costa del Sol and also a bank signatory.

I wish to ensure that the assets are shared by the members. My concern is that we already belong to the Federation of Bowls in Andalucia and I wonder if going for the Asociacion Civil will affect this membership which governs our sport here in Spain. I understand a lawyer is needed.

A.- Yes, you need a lawyer and no, it will not affect your federation status. This Asociacion Civil status makes your club a legal body that can hold a bank account in its own name. When the officers of the association are changed, they register at the bank.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The assets are not ‘shared’. They belong to the club. It means you must file your accounts and list your officers and activities each year. You may even be able to apply for grants to help meet your expenses.

W N (Costa del Sol)

Send your questions for David Searl through lawyers Ubeda-Retana and Associates in Fuengirola at [email protected], or call 952 667 090