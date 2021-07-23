Catch up with the latest news in brief from around Axarquia and Costa Tropical, complied by Euro Weekly News.

No smoking

THE Underwater Eco-science group has successfully launched its campaign in La Herradura against disposal of cigarette butts on beaches last weekend on the Sexi beach. The clean-up event continues on Saturday July 31 at the beach of San Cristobal in Almuñecar.

More parking

BY changing part of the Avenida de Andalucia into a single lane, the Salobreña Council has increased the amount of free parking close to the beach quite considerably and has also managed to add five spaces for blue badge holders.

Food collection

A FOOD collection outside of supermarkets in Almuñecar and La Herradura organised by Catholic charity Caritas on July 18 was a success with more than 2,500 kilos of non-perishable food stuff collected for eventual distribution to those in need of support.

Air Show

AFTER having to cancel the V Torre del Mar International Air Festival and go digital instead, the organisers expect – subject to the situation with the pandemic – to hold a three-and-a-half-hour live event on Sunday September 12 starting at 11am.

Virgen del Carmen

ALTHOUGH it was not possible to celebrate the Festival of the Virgen del Carmen with the usual crowds, the Port Authority in Motril have installed a specially made statue of the Virgin in the garden of Araucarias which was officially inaugurated by the mayor.

Casting Call

PRODUCER Martin Nuza and director Craig Ruddock will hold a casting call in the Municipal Pavilion of Frigiliana from 9.30am to 8pm on Saturday, August 7 and 10am to 5pm on Sunday, August 8, looking for actors and extras for a new film to be shot in Frigiliana in October.

Thank you for reading the ‘Latest news in brief from around Axarquia and Costa Tropical’ which is always brought free of charge by Euro Weekly News.