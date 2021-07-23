Catch up with the latest and interesting news in brief from across the Costa del Sol, compiled by Euro Weekly News.

Medical support

AS the AECC (Spanish Association Against Cancer) runs a number of fund-raising golf tournaments along the Costa del Sol this summer, once again the Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital will supply an ambulance and health personnel on the spot ready to deal with any injuries.

Temporary suspension

WORRIED by the possible inconvenience to residents and the environmental effects, the Casares Council met and temporarily suspended the installation of photovoltaic (solar) parks and new wind turbines. It is not opposed to them in principle but wants to ensure installation is controlled and regimented.

Tourist route

THE Estepona Council has designed a new tourist route which takes in a dozen of the most charming spaces in the old town that have been selected because they are some of the most photographed in the centre due to their charm or uniqueness.

Free loungers

SUPERMARKET Group Carrefour has donated 12 loungers to the Fuengirola Council which they will share amongst their four beach areas which have been adapted for use by people with reduced mobility. In addition, more large umbrellas have been added to increase shade.

Pool parties

MIJAS Council is planning (subject to any upcoming safety and virus restrictions) to reintroduce pool parties every Monday from 8pm at the Osunillas pool in Mijas Pueblo from July 26 until August 16. Each will be themed and the first will be Hawaiian.

Three Painters

THE sixth meeting concerning the problem of the Three Painters hotels took place in Benalmadena on Tuesday, July 20. The complex was closed in 2008 but soon after it was occupied illegally and because ownership of the three properties is not clear, the Council’s hands are tied.

New blood

A PROMOTION encouraging people to move to small towns in Spain at risk of depopulation has seen a total of 25 different families choose to move to and in some cases, start businesses in 18 different towns in Malaga Province thanks to a joint venture between La Caixa Foundation and Malaga Provincial Council.

Job training

IN a move likely to cost upwards of €9.6 million, the Marbella Council is to initiate a series of training courses for some 1,350 unemployed people in the municipality. 80 per cent of this will be funded from European Community sources and the courses with be based on local employment needs.

