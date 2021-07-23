Largest AI facility in Europe to be built in Spain

LARGEST AI facility in Europe will be constructed in Laguardia, in the Basque country province of Alava



Spain will soon have the largest platform in Europe dedicated exclusively to training and processing artificial intelligence models, a macro-project, promoted by the company Aeternal Mentis, which is preparing to debut on the BME Growth market on July 23, 2021.

An initial investment of €7 million (£5.98m) by private partners led to this project being born, with the company staring with an ambitious five-year plan that includes a projected target revenue of €900,000 (£760,000) for this first year, which they then expect to rise to €47 million (£40.2m) by 2025, a growth that will allow the company to reach an EBITDA of €6 million (£5.13m) in 2023 and €28 million (£23.95m) by 2025.

Jorge Santiago Fernandez, and Asier de Felipe, are the current owners of the Dialoga Group, a telecommunications operator and communications service provider with networks in 29 countries, and the two will act as CEO and president, and as CFO, respectively of this new Aeternal Mentis project.

Under the guidance of these two entrepreneurs, backed by a group of prominent investors, Aeternal Mentis aspires to become a leading operator in the European market, with the capacity to capture a large part of the business volume generated in the field of Artificial Intelligence in Europe, with their macro-project group currently constructing their new facility in Laguardia, in the Basque country province of Alava, which will be known as the Brain Mirroring Center (BMC).

This centre, when completed, will be the largest facility in Europe dedicated solely to serving AI applications, in a building consisting of nine neurons (modular buildings), along with an office, which is expected to be completed in the first half of 2022, and will also incorporate an AI research pole made up of specialised scientists who will be integrated into the research processes to be undertaken at the centre.

A spokesman for Aeternal Mentis said, “at present, there are few operators in the market that in most cases limit themselves exclusively to offering processing capacity. From our company, we intend to make computing accessible and democratise, so that companies can have access to large data processing centres, which until now is only available to large organisations or governments”.

Currently, the main operators in this AI market originate in the US, led by technology giants such as Google, Amazon, and Microsoft, so there is a definitely a gap in the market for the creation and development of operators in Europe, as reported by eleconomista.es

