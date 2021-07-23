Health Minister says a dose of Covid-19 vaccine will be needed every year

Health Minister Carolina Darias says that a third dose will be likely next year, and possibly every year after that.

Spain’s Health Minister, Carolina Darias, said that there are plans to give everyone in Spain a third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine next year, and that every year after that.

Her comments come as current research suggests that two are enough.

Speaking on Onda Cero Darias said, “Everything seems to indicate that it will be necessary to be vaccinated every year.”

She added that “without a doubt” people in Spain will need a yearly jab.

The European Medicines Agency said earlier this month that to date, there is no evidence that a third booster dose is necessary.

However, in the UK millions of people most vulnerable to Covid-19 may be offered a booster vaccination from September to ensure the protection they have from first and second doses is maintained ahead of the winter and against new variants, following interim advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

The JCVI’s interim advice is to plan to offer Covid-19 booster vaccines from September 2021, in order to prolong the protection that vaccines provide in those who are most vulnerable to serious Covid-19 ahead of the winter months. The two-stage programme would take place alongside the annual flu vaccination programme.

“We welcome this interim advice, which will help us ensure we are ready in our preparations for autumn. We look forward to receiving the committee’s final advice in due course,” Health Secretary Sajid Javid on July 1.

“We need to learn to live with this virus. Our first Covid-19 vaccination programme is restoring freedom in this country, and our booster programme will protect this freedom. We are working with the NHS to make sure we can rapidly deliver this programme to maintain protection for people in the winter months.

“Dependent on final advice, the booster programme will be designed to protect as many vulnerable people as possible from becoming seriously ill due to Covid-19 over the winter period,” he added.

The final JCVI advice will be published before September and will take into account the latest epidemiological situation.

