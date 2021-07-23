Granada driver sentenced to prison for deliberately knocking down a cyclist

GRANADA driver who intentionally knocked a man off his bicycle near the town of Quéntar has been sent to prison



A 31-year-old driver from the province of Granada, was sent to provisional prison today, Thursday, July 22, by a judge in Granada’s Court of Instruction No7, without the possibility of bail, after he was arrested last Sunday morning (July 18) for running over a 51-year-old cyclist on a road near the municipality of Quentar, then fleeing the scene, leaving his victim seriously injured.

According to judicial sources, who informed Europa Press, the detainee is under investigation for a crime of attempted murder, and another of dangerous driving, after the Guardia Civil concluded that his action had been deliberate against the bike rider.

His victim is still in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Traumatology Hospital in Granada capital, with his condition reported to Europa Press by a hospital spokesman as being stable within gravity, given the multiple injuries he received, which included a fracture of the pelvis and some vertebrae.

According to reports, the incident occurred at around 8.30am last Sunday morning, at Km15,950 of the GR-3210 road in the municipality of Quencar, with the Guardia Civil citing eyewitnesses to the accident as saying the man appeared to deliberately run into the cyclist after the cyclist had previously reproached the driver for not keeping a safe distance while overtaking him. As a result of the alleged attack, the cyclist was thrown down a drop of around 30 metres, causing the serious injuries mentioned previously, while the driver fled the scene of the incident, but was reported by witnesses as driving a red Volkswagen Golf , which the Guardia Civil then working in collaboration with the Local Police to identify and locate, with a vehicle fitting its description subsequently being found parked in Viznar by the Alfacar Local Police, which was confirmed as the wanted vehicle.

Police officers soon identified and located the owner of the vehicle, and he was arrested on Wednesday, July 21, and charged with the crimes of attempted murder, and dangerous driving, which resulted in the Granada driver being sentenced, as reported by granadadigital.es

