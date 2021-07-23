Good Morning Britain wins ‘best talk show’ at National Reality TV Awards

Good Morning Britain wins ‘best talk show’ at the National Reality TV Awards.

Good Morning Britain, The Apprentice, Masked UK, Love Island and Made in Chelsea all won big at the 10th annual National Reality TV Awards. The event took place last night at the Porchester Hall in London (Thursday, July 22).

Good Morning Britain, GMB, hosts were ‘ecstatic’ after winning first place for the ‘best talk show’. Former presenter, Piers Morgan, has yet to make a comment on the awards given to GMB, many believe the controversial host will soon be returning to the show, although this cannot be confirmed.

GMB presenter Susanna Reid, 50, who was not present at the event, said she was thrilled with her own award for Celebrity Personality of the Year 2021, as she shared her joy on social media.

The TV star shared the official National TV Awards post that announced that she had won, writing: “Thank you @RealityTVAwards 🥰.”

The post read: “Congratulations to @SusannaReid100 on winning Celebrity Personality of the Year sponsored by @DanielleStylesBoutique at the 10th National Reality TV Awards.”

Susanna’s fans were quick to praise the star, with one commenting: “Congratulations Susanna well deserved.”

Another posted: “Celeb Personality Of the Year!! Well done babe.”

A third added: “Really happy for you Susanna winning your award, congratulations.”

This year over 3.5 million TV fans voted on the official NRTA website, on it’s 10th-anniversary, a celebration of NHS Heroes was marked by the introduction of a brand-new category.

The ‘Best Health Service TV Show’ category celebrates television shows focuses on health service staff, their experiences, and the NHS in general.

Full list of winners for the 10th National Reality TV Awards 2021:

Best Docu-Series 2021 sponsored by egg by BabyStyle

Me and my 10 Kids

Best Reality Non-Competition Show 2021 sponsored by Sarj Gym

Made in Chelsea

Best Reality Competition Show 2021 sponsored by RealFans.co

Love Island – Winter Edition

Best Health Service TV Show 2021

Stacey Dooley: On the Psych Ward

Best Entertainment Show 2021 sponsored by St. Moriz

The Masked Singer UK

Best International Show sponsored Glow Hub

Too Hot to Handle

Best Food Show 2021

Great British Menu

Best Female Personality sponsored by Mark Hill Hair

Gemma Collins (Gemma Collins: Diva on Lockdown)

Best Male Personality sponsored by Randy Cow

Thomas Skinner

Best Performance 2021 sponsored by Jude Boutique

Jon Courtney (BGT)

Best Dating Show 2021 sponsored by LDUK Beauty

Love Island – Winter Edition – Winter Edition

Celebrity Personality of the Year 2021 sponsored by Danielle Styles Boutique

Susanna Reid (Good Morning Britain)

Best Business Show 2021

The Apprentice

Most Inspiring TV Show 2021 sponsored by Pimentae Drinks

Stacey Dooley: On the Psych Ward

Best Reality TV Judge 2021 sponsored by Hallie + Harlow

Touker Suleyman (Dragon’s Den)

Best TV Presenter 2021 sponsored by D & Co Weaves

Cherry Healey (10 Years Younger in 10 Days)

Reality Personality of the Year 2021 sponsored by S8 Eye Candy

Luke M (Love Island – Winter Edition)

Best Game Show sponsored by Mokingo.com

Beat the Chasers

Face of Britain Winner

Lish Crutchley

Best Talk Show sponsored by Mark Hill Hair

Good Morning Britain

Best Social Experiment Show sponsored by UNITFOUR

Geordie Shore

Best Production Company

Viacom International Studios UK

Best Fashion & Makeup Show sponsored by Routes Hair

10 Years Younger in 10 Days

