Germany declares Spain AND the Netherlands COVID high incidence areas.

Germany has declared Spain AND the Netherlands COVID high incidence areas, making travel from the countries much tougher.

Germany has toughened the rules for travellers from Spain and the Netherlands by declaring both countries a high incidence risk.

The move, issued by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), comes into force on Tuesday, July 27, just at a time when Germany is attempting to slow new cases in the face of the rapid spread of the highly contagious Delta variant (formally known as the Indian variant) at the peak of the summer tourism season.

People arriving from “high-incidence areas” can avoid quarantine if they can prove that they are fully vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19. Others can cut short the 10-day quarantine by testing negative after five days.

Portugal, Cyprus and Britain are already listed as “high-incidence areas.”

This now means that incoming travellers who are not fully vaccinated must quarantine. The plan was announced on Friday, July 23 afternoon, the move is expected to be a major blow to the Mallorcan and other tourist industries.

Related:


Angela Merkel has warned the German people that coronavirus restrictions may have to be reintroduced to curb a rise in cases and said that she is worried about the “exponential growth” of coronavirus infections.

The chancellor also called for “patience” in the wake of last week’s devastating floods.

“The infection figures are rising again and with a clear and worrying dynamic,” Merkel said in Berlin. “Every vaccination… is a small step towards a return to normality.”


 

