German pharmacies stop issuing COVID vaccination status after passes copied by hackers

German Pharmacies have stopped issuing COVID vaccination status after police across Europe discovered that hackers were putting copies of them for sale on the black market.

The country’s authorities say the hackers managed to forge two passes using fake pharmacies on digital forms, the worry is that thousands have already been sold in Germany and across Europe- vaccination centres can also approve accreditation.

It comes when the Italian government announced that proof of vaccination or immunity will be needed starting next month to access services such as gyms, swimming pools, sports stadiums, casinos and museums.

The restrictions begin on August 6, as the country continues to fight against a new increase in COVID-19 cases.

France introduced similar requirements on Wednesday this week (July 21), and negative tests are also a way to prove validity for entry- restaurants and cafes are also included in the restrictions.

MPs have also urged the UK Government to fix the “flawed” NHS Covid Pass scheme after an investigation found people were able to easily obtain their so-called freedom passes without even getting tested for coronavirus.

The idea of the Covid Pass scheme, which runs through the NHS app, was initially launched as a method of demonstrating that people are safe to attend trial events such as sports matches, festivals and concerts, or to prove that they are safe to travel abroad.

According to one Test and Trace worker, NHS Covid Passes can be obtained without even obtaining a test kit, with the approach largely based on public goodwill

