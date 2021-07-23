A chance meeting means that an award-winning Game of Thrones producer invests in Belfast based start-up company.

READY to emulate the success of Peloton, a Belfast based couple Neal and Yvette McGaffin are in the process of launching their reformer pilates machine.

They had the idea during lockdown as more and more people started to exercise at home as they were unable to visit a gym and now with the financial backing of Game of Thrones producer Bernadette Caulfield, they are ready to expand their brand.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Emmy award-winning producer Caulfield (who admits that it was her fault that the Starbucks coffee cup appeared in one episode) was first introduced to the couple when she moved to Belfast to film the hit HBO TV show and began regular training with creative director Yvette.

Ergonomically designed, the ReformRX will offer users bespoke live and on-demand classes led by industry professionals to provide instruction, while its connected, built-in data tracking capabilities can both record performance and submit feedback on progress.

The ReformRX will initially launch into the UK and Ireland market this summer, with plans to expand into the US within its second year of business.

The next round of fundraising is currently underway to raise approximately £4 (€4.4) million, which will enable the company to increase production and recruit personnel across key areas, including additions to its software, sales and marketing teams.

With prices starting at £5,000 (€5,500) it doesn’t come cheap but the couple are confident that the ReformRX will find plenty of customers.

Thank you for reading ‘Game of Thrones producer invests in Belfast based start-up company’ and remember all articles published by Euro Weekly News are accessible free of charge.