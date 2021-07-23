Eventful night-time swim

By
Linda Hall
-
0
RESCUE OPERATION: La Vila’s Policia Local helped rescue drowning teenager Photo credit: Villajoyosa town hall

VILLAJOYOSA’S Policia Local and Guardia Civil recently saved a 16-year-old’s life.

The 112 Emergency Service received a call at 11.40pm explaining that the teenager had felt ill while swimming off the Playa Centro but managed to reach the inflatable diving platform .

Guardia Civil and Policia Local officers sent to the scene met a group of youngsters who confirmed that the boy was in trouble and in danger of drowinng.

Salvamento Maritimo and the Policia Local’s own maritime unit were on their way but the officers decided to act immediately.

Borrowing a paddle-surfboard they went out to the boy while another stayed behind, guarding their uniforms and weapons.

They succeeded in making the unresponsive teenager expel swallowed water before towing him back to the shore where they assisted him with the help of two passers-by who were nurses and offered to help.


He eventually came round but – possibly reacting from too much alcohol – tried to return to the sea.

Once tranquilised, he was admitted to Villajoyosa hospital and his mother, who lives in La Nucia, was advised.


Linda Hall
