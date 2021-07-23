ELLIOTT WRIGHT has announced the tragic news that his five-month pregnant wife Sadie has miscarried their son



Elliott Wright, the 41-year-old former star of TOWIE, has announced the tragic news on Instagram today, Friday, July 23, that his wife Sadie suffered a miscarriage with their son on Wednesday, at five months pregnant, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Elliott broke the terrible news on Instagram, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we tell you the devastating news that we had a miscarriage and lost our baby boy at 5 months on Wednesday. Our hearts are broken into a million pieces and our whole world and dreams have been ripped apart. We was so lucky to have had time to spend with our baby after the tragic birth, and we take comfort that our darling boy is now up in heaven with Grandad Eddie”.

He continued, “We would like to thank everyone who looked after us and our beautiful baby at St Thomas’s Hospital, especially our midwife Camella… having you by our side helped us more than you could possibly know. We really thank you for all your condolences at this terribly sad time but ask for privacy as a family, whilst we grieve the loss of our beautiful baby boy”.

In what has been the most heartbreaking year imaginable, Elliott has also had to endure the loss of his 66-year-old father Edward Wright to Covid-19, plus an arson attack that saw his prestigious Olivia’s restaurant on the Costa del Sol, burned out, with his beloved dog Poppy also passing away.

It was only one month ago that the happy couple had revealed their baby news to OK! magazine, with Elliott telling the publication, “I’ve probably had the worst year of my life, and probably the worst I’m ever going to have. At the start of this year I, unfortunately, lost my father, and then my restaurant burned down 11 days after I buried my dad”.

With Elliott adding, “I’ve always been a positive person, and I’m trying to look at the positives. I said to Sadie: “My dad sent us an angel”, we’re taking the positives out of that”.

We can only hope that Elliott and Sadie pull through this awful tragedy, and we all send our heartfelt condolences from everybody at Euro Weekly News to the family.

___________________________________________________________

