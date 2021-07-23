DGT launches a campaign to monitor motorcyclists in Malaga province

DGT is launching a campaign this weekend to monitor roads frequented by motorcyclists in the province of Malaga

The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT), in collaboration with the Traffic Group of the Malaga Guardia Civil, will this weekend initiate a special surveillance operation, as the DGT launches a monitoring campaign against motorcycles on the roads of the province most frequented by motorcyclists, in order to make riders more aware of the rules governing this form of transport.

At the end of 2020, there were 173,684 motorcycles registered in the province of Malaga, which equates to 14.03 per cent of the total number of vehicles using the roads, which currently stands at 1,238,348 in our province.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The Government Sub-delegation has reported this Friday, July 24, that the motorcycle accident data in the first half of the year in the province of Malaga, recorded a total of 63 accidents with victims: three deaths, thirteen hospitalised with injuries, and 66 non-hospitalized injured – 52 drivers and 14 passengers.

The total number of accidents involving motorcycles on Spanish roads so far in 2021 has been 405, so in the period from January 1 to June 30, 2021, Malaga province accounts for 15.56 per cent of total accidents in Spain.

Data shows that the average age of the deceased in the motorcycle accidents is 41 years, dropping to 34 years in the cases of the hospitalised wounded, and the type of accident that recorded the highest number of deaths is a collision of moving vehicles, which also resulted in the highest number of hospitalized (eight) and non-hospitalised wounded (36).

Other accidents are divided between riders having fallen, being in collisions with a vehicle, with an obstacle on the road, leaving the road, overturning on the road, and being run over.

According to the concurrent factors associated with the 63 accidents, it can be deduced that in 19 cases, inappropriate speed plays a role in the accident, with the most common factors being a distraction while driving, not respecting priority, and not maintaining a safe distance, and most of these accidents occurred on conventional single-carriageways, a total of 36; followed by motorways, where 22 accidents have been registered, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.