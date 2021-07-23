Curfew for 18 Alicante province municipalities

Curfew for 18 Alicante province municipalities
DECISION TIME: Valencian Community Ximo Puig announces during an inter-departmental meeting that the curfew will be extended Photo credit: gva.es

SEVENTY-SEVEN Valencian Community towns and cities now have a 1am to 6am curfew until August 16.

Social gatherings are also limited to 10 as Covid cases soar throughout the region.

The region’s Upper Court of Justice (TSJ) raised no objections to the Generalitat’s request for a curfew in 11 towns and cities in Castellon, 48 in Valencia province municipalities, including Valencia City, Gandia and Oliva and 18 in Alicante province.

In Alicante province, the curfew affects Alfaz, Alicante City, Banyeres de Mariola, Benidorm, Callosa d’en Sarria, Callosa de Segura, Calpe, Denia, Gata de Gorgos, La Nucia, Muro de Alcoy, Ondara, Pego, Santa Pola, San Vicente, Sax, Teulada-Moraira and Villajoyosa.

The TSJ maintained that a selective curfew offered advantages in the general interest. Its timetable and “very important exceptions” would minimise the economic impact, the tribunal stated.

The measures attempted to benefit health and the economy – in that order – the judges said.


They added that “obviously” other measures could be used to stem the “activity known as the Botellon” but they were less efficient than a curfew.

Meanwhile, Javea complained about its exclusion from the curfew, precisely because this could attract an influx from neighbouring municipalities.

The town has now been promised Guardia Civil reinforcements to prevent unwanted visits between 1am and 6am.


