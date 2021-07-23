Child-friendly Guardia Civil

THE Guardia Civil headquarters in Altea is to have a child-friendly room.

This will ensure that the children of gender violence victims are spared the ordeal of having to listen as their mothers make a statement to the authorities.

Captain Borja Fernandez, who is command of the Altea post, explained that the child-friendly room complements two offices already set aside for reporting gender-related violence.

Preparations are almost finished and should soon be in use, said Altea’s Equality councillor Vicenta Perez.

She also reminded members of public that the 016 helpline for gender violence victims is available 24 hours a day and attends to calls in 50 languages.