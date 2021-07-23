Catalan Hospitals ordered to treat only emergency patients as fifth wave continues to surge

Catalan Hospitals have been ordered to treat only emergency patients as the fifth wave continues to surge in the region.

The Catalan Health Service (CatSalut) has agreed that health centres and hospitals only treat emergency and clinically unavoidable cases due to the impact of the fifth wave.

The aim of the order is to preserve the holidays of health workers and at the same time be able to meet the high demand that the fifth wave of coronavirus is putting onto the system

The resolution will be applied for a maximum of three months, Health centres will now be able to transfer patients to private clinics for treatment.

CatSalut says that the current pressure is similar to the levels of the first wave in primary care, 061 emergency services and hospitals.

It should be noted that the situation is probably a lot tenser due to the fact that it is summer and that, with respect to the first wave, the demand for urgent and emerging non-covid-19 pathology is higher- symptom more noticeable in younger people.

There are currently 2,028 patients admitted to the regions hospitals and 458 people are in the ICU, with the forecast reaching 500 this weekend.

Catalonia’s covid outbreak is unprecedented in all of Europe. Researcher Daniel Prieto-Alhambra warned back on Monday, July 12, in a radio interview on El matí de Catalunya Ràdio that “the speed of contagion in Catalonia has not been seen even in the United Kingdom”.

Hospitalised people and ICU admissions due to covid continue to increase in a fifth runaway wave in Catalonia.

