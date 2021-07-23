Car crashes into crowd at pub

Six people were rushed to hospital after a car crashed into a crowd outside of a pub in South Wales.

Witnesses described the incident, which happened last night, July 22, as “horrific” and said of how they heard glasses smashing and saw the seating area outside “littered with people” as a car crashed into a crowd.

It is thought that the driver, 79, suffered a medical episode, causing him to crash his silver Ford Puma into the Windsor pub at around 8.30pm in Pontyclun.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Six people have been rushed to the Univesity Hospital Wales, with police saying a pedestrian has suffered life-changing injuries in the incident.

The driver is currently in critical condition, and four others involved have “minor injuries”.

Describing the “horrific” scene, one customer told WalesOnline: “I walked through to the back beer garden to wait while someone ordered drinks and there was a massive crash. It sounded like somebody had dropped a load of beer glasses.

“I went outside to see what was going on and it was just littered with people – there were several, maybe five, who looked badly injured. And many more who were sitting up with cuts.

“The pub came alive and people were running around trying to help, looking for towels and pillows. It was carnage. I’ve only seen stuff like that on the news. I thought it just can’t be happening.”

Chief Inspector James Ratti, South Wales Police said: “This was a very distressing incident and we are very grateful to the members of the public who came to the aid of the injured people in the moments immediately after the collision.”

An investigation into the collision has now been launched, Metro reports.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.