Only a few beaches will be able to remain open after 11pm in Andalucia as the region imposes restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Almost all beaches in Andalucia will be closed between 11pm and 7am starting July 23. Andalucia has over 1,000 km of coastline but now, only a fraction of it can remain open through the night.

Beaches in level 2 areas have escaped the closure, so the coastal areas of the Poniente de Almeria and Huelva Condado-Campiña are the only beaches that can stay open into the small hours.

The beaches in Huelva are: Matalascañas and Mazagon, both famed for their stunning dunes.

And in Almeria: Adra, Balanegra, El Ejido, Roquetas de Mar, Enix, Mojacar, Garrucha, Cuevas de Almanzora and Pulpi.

Most of Andalucia is at level 2, and no area is at level 4. Malaga is the only province at level 3.

The most immediate repercussion of being at level 3 is noticeable in the hospitality industry. Capacity is reduced to 50 per cent, with a maximum of 4 customers per table inside, while maintaining 100 per cent capacity on the terraces, although with a maximum of 6 people per table.

Closing times are still set as they were in level 2 with establishments closing at 12am, and people are still not permitted to drink at the bar.

Gyms must reduce their capacity by 50 per cent indoors and a maximum of 10 people, while 60 per cent will be allowed outdoors, and a maximum of 15 people.

