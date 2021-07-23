Almeria’s fair cancelled for second year in a row due to Covid

Almeria’s fair in honour of the Virgen del Mar, the city’s patron saint, has been cancelled again because of Covid-19.

For the second year in a row, Almeria city has cancelled its famed fair held in honour of the Virgen del Mar every August.

“I want to announce that this year the most expedient thing is the painful decision to suspend the fair. It is a difficult decision but it is the one that must be made. The negative evolution makes the celebration in honour of the Virgen del Mar impossible,” said Mayor Ramon Fernandez-Pacheco on July 22.

“The negative evolution of the pandemic in the health district and in the capital prevents an event of these characteristics from taking place, despite the fact that it was going to be ‘a different fair’ with greater control and without activities involving crowds.

“As public officials, we are clear that our obligation is to try to contribute as much as we can so that infections do not continue to rise and stop the curve. It does not make much sense to begin to organise parties if weeks later there is going to be an increase in infections, sickness and complicated situations,” he added.

Religious acts associated with the celebration will be allowed to continue, along with some concerts.

“We gave it a lot of thought. We listened to the recommendations of those who know the most, such as the health delegation. We are aware that many people had put their hopes in working those days, such as hoteliers, but it is the most sensible solution. I always say that next year’s fair will be the best and we hope that this time we can celebrate it,” he said.

