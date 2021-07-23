A close encounter of the political kind By columnist Nora Johnson

A close encounter of the political kind

After decades of doing everything possible to keep reported UFO sightings secret, the Pentagon has changed tack.

According to a recently-released report, it has no explanation for dozens of unidentified flying objects seen by US military pilots.

All the cynics amongst you may well point to the fact that aliens only seem interested in places where western powers are known to test new technologies (places like southern California, Virginia Beach etc) and to let them know just when the little green folk show some interest in Syria or Sri Lanka. And that maybe there is another explanation for UFO videos released by military forces: the need to convince us of the ongoing existence of threats, real and imaginary, to maximise their funding.

Admittedly, we’ve been told by our own government there’s been no substantiated evidence of Unidentified Flying Objects over the past half century. But heck, that’s the UK Government – it wouldn’t LIE to us, would it?

Unidentified means unidentified, not alien but alien could be applied to some UK politicians. And let’s face it: there are some very strange people in politics. And even more who claim that the lack of UFO sightings over the years is simply because aliens have all now been assimilated into the various political parties.

But these aliens aren’t confined to British politics. Consider former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and the number of times she ‘mis-spoke’ about being in places where she clearly wasn’t. Under sniper fire in Bosnia. Under bomb fire in Belfast. It always sounded so thrilling – like something out of a Dan Brown novel. Problem was, it did come out of a Dan Brown novel. Fiction that’s totally out of this world.

Then there’s Donald Trump still refusing to accept the election result…

Yes, politicians are strange. Alien-like. And with us. And, unlike the Pentagon, we’ve got the PROOF…

And a final thought: in space, nobody’ll hear Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk etc in their rockets. So can Dominic Cummings go too (plus any others you’d like to add?)

