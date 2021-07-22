Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is in the US to woo business leaders, watch his interview with MSNBC here.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez completed an almost 10-minute-long interview with MSNBC’s flagship morning new program Morning Joe.

Watch the video here.

Interviewed by co-host Mika Brzezinski, Sanchez said Spain has “momentum” and called on US investors to seize businesses opportunities across the country.

On July 21, Sanchez held “successful” meetings in New York with a group of senior executives from BlackRock, Bank of America and investment fund managers from JP Morgan.

He is due to travel to Los Angeles to meet Silicon Valley executives, including Apple, and high flyers in the entertainment industry.

In New York, Sanchez also met with Bank of New York Mellon, Brookfield Asset Management, Roko Capital Management, L Catterton Partners, Lone Star Funds, Morgan Stanley, Providence Equity Partners, Soros Fund Management, Wellington Management Group and AmChamSpain.

The meetings gave Sanchez the opportunity to explain in person the economic situation in Spain “and the investment opportunities that open up with the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan and the arrival of European funds”.

“The Plan will allow Spain to emerge stronger from the COVID-19 crisis in the short term and will lay the foundations for strong, sustainable and inclusive growth in the medium term. With ‘Spain Can’ our country will successfully face the digital and green transformation, which will mark the future of the global economy,” he said.

