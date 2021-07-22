UK vaccine passports will not be requirement in shops

The UK government has confirmed that vaccine passports will not be a requirement in shops.

The government announced that although the UK vaccine passports will be required in some venues, they will not be a requirement in shops and other businesses.

Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi said that vaccine passports are now available to the public.

He said: “Although we don’t encourage its use in essential settings like supermarkets, other businesses and organisations in England can adopt the pass as a means of entry where it is suitable for their venue or premises when they can see its potential to keep their clients or their customers safe.

“For proprietors of venues and events where large numbers are likely to gather and likely to mix with people from outside their households for prolonged periods, deploying the pass is the right thing to do.”

He added: “Nightclubs and other crowded, unstructured indoor settings – such as nightclubs and music venues – or large unstructured outdoor events, such as business events and festivals, or very large structured events, such as business events, music and spectator sport events, they are the ones we are most concerned about.”

The passports will also not be required in other public buildings.

However, vaccine passports have faced opposition from across the political parties while the move to introduce them has also caused backlash from the public, with some arguing that they discriminate against those who are not vaccinated.

Currently, only those who are fully vaccinated are able to travel back to the UK from amber list countries, including Spain, without quarantine this summer.

