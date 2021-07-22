Town hall jobs scheme

BENIDORM town hall plans to engage 150 people on one-year contracts.

“The town hall will provide more than €1.5 million and will ask the Generalitat for grants supplementing this amount so that we can provide as many jobs as possible for people of all ages,” Benidorm’s mayor Toni Perez announced.

“The best social policy – and now, more than ever – is employment,” Perez stressed.

Assistance from the regional government’s ECOVID and EMPUJU employment programmes, co-financed by the LABORA employment and training service, would enable Benidorm town hall to take on 50 job-seekers who are under 30 and 100 who are older.

“We want this employment plan to reach all members of the population with a record number of contracts,” Perez declared.

“That is why we are prepared to allocate more than €1.5 million in our most ambitious programme in recent years.”

Perez explained that Generalitat cooperation in providing the maximum amounts of the requested grants was essential.

“Should the Generalitat not respond fully to our request, the town hall will still allocate the promised sum although unfortunately we would have to reduce the number of contracts.”